Source: angelonline.com.gh

Landlord butchers tenant to death

File photo: The landlord killed the tenant after being accused of harming his child

A landlord has butchered his tenant to death at Manhean in the Ga North Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.



The sad incident which occurred on Thursday night has led to the arrest of the landlord.



Speaking on ‘Anopa Bofo’ on Angel 102.9 FM hosted by Captain Smart on Friday, the widow said the Landlord attacked her deceased husband after he complained that Kofi Abu, the accused, has stepped on their daughter who is a toddler.



The widow narrated that the late husband tried to intervene and questioned the Landlord why he would do such a thing.



The confrontation did not go down well with the landlord who is now in prison custody causing him to engage the deceased in a fight.



“Some neighbours who were around at the time separated the fight but the Landlord angrily walked into his room and came out with a machete with which he attacked my husband…,” the wife narrated in an interview with Captain Smart.



She added that the angry landlord dragged her husband to a nearby Barbering Shop and attacked him severally with the machete.



