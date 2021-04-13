Land guards storm funeral; beat pregnant women, others at Apam

General News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Five people are receiving treatment at Apam Hospital after a funeral of a motor rider turned bloody at Apam in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region.



According to reports, a group of land guards from Ashaiman was hired to beat the youth in the town.



After the land guards started beating the youth in the town, the fishermen retaliated leading to the destruction of vehicles and other property in the town.



The 2018 best fisherman, Appiah Bonsu, whose finger was caught off with a cutlass, confirmed the incident to Adom News.



“The motor guys stormed our environment and started beating our people for no reason including pregnant women,” he added.



Abusuapayin Kwesi Arthur, who also received several beatings, called on the police to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book.



Meanwhile, the motorbikes allegedly used by the land guards have been detained at Apam District Police Command.