Lady suspect in Kafaba 90-year-old woman lynching remanded by Bole court

Latifah Bumaye, the lady in the viral video who led the lynching of 90-year-old Madam Akua Denteh at Kafaba in the Savannah Region has been remanded in police custody by the Bole Magistrate court presided over by His Worship Andrew Prince Cudjoe after her appearance before the Court today Monday August 3, 2020.



Latifah Bumaye is to re-appear before the Bole Magistrate court on Thursday, August 20, 2020.



A Police prosecutor during the appearance of the suspect told the court that Latifah Bumaye is one of the suspects on the run but she was apprehended at her hideout at a community called Kejewu in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region and requested for her to be remanded pending further investigation by the Police.



His Worship Andrew Prince Cudjoe granted the request by the police prosecutor.



The suspect Latifah Bumaye, 33, was arrested at Kejewu Bator, a fishing community and handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Savannah Regional Police Command at Damongo.



Earlier five other persons who were arrested in connection with the lynching of Akua Dentah were remanded for three weeks by the Bole Magistrate court.



But the main suspect who instigated the lynching, a traditional priestess is yet to be found. It was the priestess who is said to have fingered Akua Denteh as a witch. The incident was captured on camera and went viral.



There was public outrage and condemnation of the lynching of the 90-year-old woman.



The police put up a bounty of GHc2,000 for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators.

