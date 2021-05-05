Lady returns with special powers after going missing for 10 years

Regional News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A young lady who has been missing for 10 years has finally returned home to her family.



The lady who went missing in 2010 at the age of 19 years has returned at age 29 claiming to possess special gifts.



The family says her speech is not all that clear but the few words she uttered show she was reportedly kept by dwarfs over the past ten years.



The lady claims to have been trained by the dwarfs and given special powers.



Rainbow Radio’s Sir Joe reporting on the incident said the lady has been sent to the chief priest in the community to train her.



The incident occurred at Katakyiekrom, a farming community in Drobo of the Jaman South Municipal.



The family told our reporter they believe the young lady could be a priestess hence they want her to be trained by the priest.