Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Lady, 22, commits suicide at Assin Dawomako after ‘pastor said she was a witch’

Judith Appiah Kubi consumed a chemical weedkiller (weedicide) to take her own life

Residents of Dawomako in the Assin South District of the Central Region woke up to the shock of their lives after a 22-year-old lady committed suicide.



According to a reporter with Rich FM, Oscar Adawu Dadzie, the lady, Judith Appiah Kubi, locally known as Otengwaa, sadly consumed a chemical weedkiller (weedicide) to take her own life.



The unfortunate incident, the report says, occurred after a family pastor accused her of being a witch.



Adawu Dadzie reported that following the claims, Otengwaa was stripped naked and marched through the principal street of Assin Dawomako.



He said the deceased's mother, madam Faustina Akyie, commonly known as sister Akyie, threw her out of the house after the pastor, Prophet Opoku Agyemang convinced her that her daughter was a witch and the cause of her predicament.



"So out of pain, depression and stigmatization, the deceased dropped out of school, left the town for Assin Fosu and became a street girl." the report said.



The report added that her uncle, Kofi Osei, popularly known as Agya Sei later adopted her and put her in an apprenticeship.



Oscar Adawu Dadzie said on Monday, the deceased was subjected to name callings when she called her mother on the phone to reconcile with her. The mother went ahead and threatened her that she will tell her landlord that she was a witch and that he should eject her from his house before she spiritually collapses his business.



The report said, "out of pain, the deceased committed suicide by drinking weedicide (gramozone)."



She died Thursday evening, January 14, 2021, at Cape Coast Teaching Hospital after St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu transferred her for further treatment.