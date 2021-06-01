Lab scientists call off strike

General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) has called off its strike.



The lab scientists who have been protesting the posting of some two lab physicians to the haematology department of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, said they embarked on the industrial action because the move was an affront to the practice.



At a meeting with the Health Committee of Parliament upon invitation by the leadership of the committee on Tuesday, 1 June 2021, the association, in putting forward its argument, made five key demands, including the reassignment of the physicians sent to the haematology unit of KATH.



Making the presentation on behalf of GAMLS, Dr Ignatius Aboweni lamented that the Ghana Medical Association has always sought to exert superiority over lab scientists contrary to laid-down rules and regulations.



After his presentation, members of the Health Committee urged GAMLS to call off the strike and trust the committee to bring finality to the situation.



At the end dialogue, the lab scientists resolved to call off the strike as a sign of respect to the committee.