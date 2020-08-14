General News of Friday, 14 August 2020

La beach explosion: It’s a deliberate attempt by wicked people – Father of victims

Father of some victims who were affected by a suspected grenade explosion at the La Tawala Beach believes the harmful device was planted by people who have deliberate intentions of using it in pursuit of their personal interest.



The incident occurred at the La Beach on Wednesday, August 5 – Founders’ Day - sparking fear among residents in the area.



According to Oko Adams, the single parent solely bearing medical bills of his injured child, he has lived along the beach for all his life but never has he encountered anything of that sort.



With regards to rumours about the area being a landmine site, he said: “there’s no land space there, the area is called all souls church, it’s behind a wall and there’s no pending land dispute that I know of…”



Rather, he was convinced that some unknown people stashed the explosives in the area.



“I think some wicked people just came to hide the explosives here so they can use it later because residents here barely use this area at all…I want to draw government’s attention to this, I’m convinced it is more than one over here…,” he said.



Adding, “I’ve never seen this before, I’ve lived here all my life but I’ve never seen anything like this before.”



Mr Adams indicated that when military men came to the area to pick up the explosives after the incident, they denoted one to confirm exactly what it was.



The Police, in a statement confirming the explosion advised the public, especially parents and community leaders to be wary of strange objects they chance upon.



The statement signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Madam Effia Tenge, Head of Public Relations Unit, Greater Accra Region also indicated that the explosion occurred when the children were playing along the La Beach.





