La General Hospital is now part of Agenda 111- Dr Nsiah-Asare

Health News of Friday, 15 September 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Anthony Nsiah-Asare, the presidential advisor on health has revealed that the La General Hospital in Accra is now part of the Agenda 111 project.



He made this revelation on Ghana’s number one morning show, GTV Breakfast.



The Agenda 111 projects are aimed at significantly deepening the delivery of quality health care at the district level and boost access to healthcare services for all citizens towards ensuring the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Three.



The La General Hospital is a hospital located in the La area of Accra, Ghana. It was formerly known as La Polyclinic. La General Hospital was established to provide healthcare to the general public in and around Accra, the capital city of Ghana.



In response to the state of the La General Hospital, Doctor Nsiah- Asare said, “ the President has charged Agenda 111 project committee to make it a part of the agenda 111 projects to be completed”. He added that the team is working on ensuring that the General Hospital returns to its former glory.



Dr. Nsiah-Asare again said, “as you’re all aware, it was under another contract so we have to go through and make sure that the contract that will be used to construct agenda 111 at La General Hospital will follow agenda 111 procedure”. Initially, the construction of the hospital was not part of the Agenda 111 project but according to him, La is very dear to President Akufo- Addo and that is why it has been added.



The presidential advisor on health concluded by saying, “I wish it could start tomorrow but you know it needs to go through a process and we are doing everything to fast-track it so that we can start as quickly as possible”.