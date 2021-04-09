La Dadekotopon: NPP members kick against retention of Rev. Kotey Nikoi as MCE

Politics of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: Evans Annang, Contributor

A group calling itself the Concerned Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has kicked against the re-appointment of Rev. Solomon Kotey Nikoi as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly.



To press this demand, they have petitioned the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo and the national leadership of the party in Accra.



In a press conference at La, the group accused Rev. Kotey Nikoi of gross incompetence and divisive leadership.



According to them, the actions of the MCE was also responsible for the NPP losing its parliamentary seat in the La Dadekotopon Constituency.



“Rev. Solomon Kotey Nikoi’s performance, conduct and leadership, at the Municipal Assembly coupled with his poor judgement and destructive role he played both in the lead-up to and the actual campaign during the 2020 elections did not only make the party unattractive but brought deep divisions and weakened it to the extent that the only outcome was going to be the embarrassing defeat we suffered at the 2020 elections,” Gifty Asiedua, the group convener said.



“Shockingly but not surprisingly, he has continued his divisive conduct by intimidating and using his position to victimize those he thought did not support his failed and short-sighted agenda which led to our defeat.

“One would have thought that he would have learnt his lessons. Unfortunately, he has not.”



There has been some internal wrangling since the NPP lost the La Dadekotopon seat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Rita Odoley Sowah, in the December elections.



The Concerned Members of the New Patriotic Party maintains that the MCE and acting constituency chairman worked against the interest of the NPP by denying the party its best candidate for the 2020 polls.



The group believes the two have “hijacked the party” and are hurting the NPP’s fortunes in the constituency.



They are, therefore, called on the General Secretary of the NPP, Regional Chairman and the President not to maintain Rev. Kotey Nikoi as the MCE.



“We wish to respectfully appeal to you not to re-appoint Rev Solomon Kotey Nikoi as the Municipal Chief Executive of LADMA due to his incompetence, divisive leadership and the leading and destructive role he played in the loss of the seat in the 2020 elections,” the statement added.