General News of Saturday, 10 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Special Prosecutor 'tackles' Prof. Frimpong-Boateng on Newsfile

Kissi Ayebeng is Special Prosecutor play videoKissi Ayebeng is Special Prosecutor

In the face of recent issues surrounding the alleged involvement of persons in illegal mining and controversies surrounding the work of the erstwhile Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, Special Prosecutor; Kissi Agyebeng will be on Newsfile on Joynews.

Issues regarding the alleged ‘arrests’ of Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng and other issues are also expected to feature in today's edition of Newsfile.

The topic is; "OSP Galamsey Corruption investigations - What is Prof Boateng's crime?".

Watch a stream of the show here: