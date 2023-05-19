LIVESTREAMING: Property owner reacts to claims of LGBTQ+ linkage to private skating park in Accra #SayItLoud

General News of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A new skating park in Accra, being run by Surf Ghana, has been linked to LGBTQ+ activities.



Also, there was news that someone - not the real owner of the land, was making moves to take over the property.



The situation has forced the owners of the skating park, Freedom Skatepark Accra, to shutdown temporarily.



Kwame Nakib, the property owner, had a sit down with GhanaWeb's Etsey Atisu on #SayItLoud, to unpack all of the issues.



Watch the livestream here:



