LIVESTREAMING: OWASS, PRESEC Legon, MOTOWN lock horns in 2023 NSMQ grand finale

General News of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The grand finale of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) is underway at the National Theatre in Accra.



Three schools: Opoku Ware Senior High School, PRESEC-Legon, and Achimota School, are in the race to win the coveted bragging rights and the clout of being the winner of this year's prestigious, annual competition.



PRESEC, the reigning champions, are hoping to earn a historic 8th win in the competition, even as OWASS and MOTOWN aim to make it to their 3rd wins each in the history of the competition.



The 2023 edition also marks the 30th year of the quiz.



Watch the livestream below:



