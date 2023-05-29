LIVESTREAMING: Nigeria's Bola Tinubu swears presidential oath, takes over from Buhari

General News of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigeria's Bola Ahmed Asiwaju Tinubu is set to sworn into office as the 16th president of Nigeria.



This is ninety-two days after the February 25 presidential polls that saw him win the contest on the ticket of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Tinubu the winner of the polls four days after voting in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1 but not without controversy.



The former Governor of Lagos State beat his closest rivals Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) to the highest office.



Tinubu polled a total of 8,794,726 votes representing 36.61%. The first runner-up, Atiku Abubakar won 6,984,520 votes representing 29.07% and Peter Obi also garnered 6,101,533 votes which represents 25.40%.



Bola Tinubu takes over from President Muhammadu Buhari.



He will be sworn-in alongside the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, who also takes over from outgoing Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.



Among the guests at the ceremony is Ghana's president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Watch the livestream below:







AE