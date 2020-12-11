General News of Friday, 11 December 2020

LIVESTREAMING: NPP holds Islamic thanksgiving prayers for 2020 election victory

A flyer of the event scheduled for Friday, December 11, 2020

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will today, Friday, December 11, 2020, hold an Islamic thanksgiving prayer for victory in the December 7, 2020, presidential and parliamentary elections.



The event is scheduled to take place at the Central Mosque in Abossey Okai, Accra.



A flyer of the event sighted by GhanaWeb indicates that the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, will lead the thanksgiving prayers after Friday congregational prayers at the Central Mosque.



President-elected Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Vice President-elect, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia are expected to be at the event.



The NPP will hold a Christian thanksgiving service on Sunday, December 13, 2020, reports indicate.



The Electoral Commission (EC) has declared incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo winner of the presidential election on Wednesday, stating that the incumbent President won with 6,730,587 votes, which represents 51.302 per cent of the total valid votes cast.



Former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, according to the EC, obtained 6,213,182 votes, representing 47.359 per cent.





