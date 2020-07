General News of Monday, 22 June 2020

LIVESTREAMING: NDC weekly press briefing

The National Democratic Congress is holding the 4th edition of its weekly press briefing at the party’s head office here in Accra.



Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi is currently addressing the media on developing issues in the country.



Watch a live stream of the press conference below:









