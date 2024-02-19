LIVESTREAMING: NDC holds 'Moment of Truth' press conference

Politics of Monday, 19 February 2024

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is holding a press conference at its headquarters in Adabraka, Accra, on Monday, February 19, 2024.



The party is addressing the Agyapa Royalties deal.



The party is expected to address issues surrounding the major policy proposal of its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, for the 2024 elections.



The NDC is also expected to react to the reshuffle of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



The party is also expected to address issues surrounding its Manhyia South Constituency Organiser, Alhaji Mustapha Alhasan, being declared wanted by the Ghana Police Service.



