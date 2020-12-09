Politics of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: NDC addresses Ghanaians

NDC Deputy Secretary, Peter Otokunor

The National Democratic Congress is holding a press conference to address some controversies around the electoral process, two days after the polls.



The party has in the past 48 hours held a series of press conferences to register their displeasure with the Jean Mensa-led EC and other stakeholders in the process.



As it stands now, scores of NDC supporters have massed up at the EC headquarters demanding an immediate investigation into claims of manipulation of figures in some regions.



The party is expected to address issues about their protests in parts of the country amongst others.



Join the livestream below:





