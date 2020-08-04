General News of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

LIVESTREAMING: Ministry of Information holds Founders' Day Public Lecture

Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Aaron Mike Oquaye

The Ministry of Information is today holding a public lecture to commemorate the Founders' Day celebrations.



The statutory public holiday is celebrated prior to the passing of the Public Holiday Amendment Bill into law in March 2019, the holiday on September 21st was first known as Founders' Day.



In 1874, Britain took control over parts of Ghana, naming them the British Gold Coast.



The British were weakened by the efforts of World War II and following a rising desire for independence, Ghana was the first sub-Saharan African country to achieve independence, on March 6th 1957.



August 4th has been chosen as the date for Founders' Day as it marks two important events in Ghana's history.



It is the date for the formation of the Aborigines’ Rights Protection Society by John Mensah Sarbah in 1897, and the formation of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) in 1947 by J.B. Danquah and George Alfred "Paa" Grant.



Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Aaron Mike Oquaye will be addressing today's Founders' Day Public lecture.



The OverLord of Dagbon, Ya Na Abukari Mahama is a guest at the lecture.



Watch GhanaWeb's live streaming of the event here:





