General News of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former president John Dramani Mahama is addressing a public lecture on Political Party Financing in Ghana this evening (March 22)



The event is taking place at the University of Professional Studies - Accra (UPSA) auditorium.



The former president will also launch a fundraising for his campaign towards the National Democratic Congress flagbearership bid.



