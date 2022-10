General News of Thursday, 27 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Metro TV’s flagship programme 'Good Morning Ghana' is underway with panelists engaging in live discussions on today’s major headlines.



The major topic for discussion today among others is the NPP MPs decision to demand the sacking of Ken Ofori-Atta as well as issues with the economic situation in the country.



Watch a Livestream of Good Morning Ghana below: