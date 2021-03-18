You are here: HomeNews2021 03 18Article 1207888

LIVESTREAMING: Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV

Guests on today's edition of the show are Dr Bernard Okeo Boye and Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi Guests on today's edition of the show are Dr Bernard Okeo Boye and Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi

Metro TV's 'Good Morning Ghana' news analysis program is live as discussions are held on the day's major headlines.

The major topic for discussion today among others is the governments introduction of some tax and levies in the 2021 budget statement.

Guests on today's edition who are contributing to the discussion are the National Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress, Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi and the former Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye

Watch a Livestream of Good Morning Ghana below:

