General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

LIVESTREAMING: Ghana holds Africa Journalist Leaders' Conference

File photo of journalists play videoFile photo of journalists

Ghana is today, June 1 hosting the Africa Journalist Leaders' Conference in Accra-Ghana to promote press freedom in the sub-region.

The Conference will center on fostering an environment and climate for journalists to express themselves and work towards a common good.

President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Affail Monney will address the gathering as well as Special Guest, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is in attendance.

Watch a stream of the event below:

