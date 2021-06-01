LIVESTREAMING: Ghana holds Africa Journalist Leaders' Conference

General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Ghana is today, June 1 hosting the Africa Journalist Leaders' Conference in Accra-Ghana to promote press freedom in the sub-region.



The Conference will center on fostering an environment and climate for journalists to express themselves and work towards a common good.



President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Affail Monney will address the gathering as well as Special Guest, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is in attendance.



Watch a stream of the event below:



