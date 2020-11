General News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: GBC, NCCE Presidential debate

Flagbearer of the CPP, Ivor Greenstreet

The Presidential candidates of the minority political parties and independent presidential candidates are debating out their policies ahead of the 2020 elections.



The debate is being put together by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Star Ghana and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).



Watch the debate below









