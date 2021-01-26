General News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

LIVESTREAMING: Day three of Rawlings' final funeral rites

play videoThe former president has been at AICC as people pay their last respect

Day three of the final funeral rites of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings is being held at the Accra International Conference Centre.



The first Ghanaian president of the 4th republic has been laying in state for the past three days as dignitaries from all works of lives pay their last respect to him.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo are expected to attend the solemn ceremony. They will be joined by Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia and Second Lady, Samira Bawumia.



Among other dignitaries expected to attend his funeral rites today includes former presidents J.A Kufuor and John Mahama.



Members of the National Democratic Congress and other members of parliament are expected to attend the ceremony at the AICC.



The former president died on November 12, 2020 and left behind a wife, former First Lady Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and four children.



Watch the LIVESTREAM below



