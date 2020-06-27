General News of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Critical Issues with Vim Lady Afia Pokua – NPP primaries

Afia Pokua (Vim Lady) together with her panellists discuss the most topical issue of the week, the Supreme Court judgement on the suit brought before it by the National Democratic Congress and a private citizen against the Electoral Commission of Ghana.



The NDC among other things was asking the supreme court to ask the EC to accept the old voter ID card and birth certificate as a requirement of proof of nationality in the upcoming voters registration exercise.



But in delivering its judgement, the Supreme Court in essence dismissed the reliefs sought by the NDC and gave the EC the go ahead to compile the new voters register.



The judgement which came as not quite too clear in the early stages it was delivered, saw the NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia announcing to the media that the party had emerged victorious in the suit as the court had granted its main relief of allowing the use of the old voter ID and birth certificate as a proof of nationality.



After the NDC later become clear with the court's pronouncement the Flagbearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama in a broadcast on Thursday, June 25, 2020, described the ruling as highly disappointing and urged Ghanaians to participate in the upcoming registration exercise in order to be able to vote out the ruling New Patriotic Party, which he says is doing everything with the help of the EC to propagate its ‘exclusive governance structure.’





