General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Ashanti Regional Minister-designate vetting underway

play videoMinister-designate nominee for Ashanti Region, Simon Osei Mensah

The Minister-designate nominee for Ashanti Region, Simon Osei Mensah has appeared before the Appointments Committee to be vetted.



Other ministers-designate who will appear before the Committee today are the Ministers designate for the Greater Accra, Eastern and Bono Regions.



In all the president submitted the names of 46 individuals for vetting and the number includes sector ministers designate as well as the 16 regional ministers designate.



