LIVESTREAMING: Appointments Committee vets Minister of State in charge of Finance

Parliament’s Appointments Committee is vetting ministers and deputy minister-nominees recently announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



On Monday, February 20, 2023 the house vetted ministerial nominees including the Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, K. T. Hammond, as the minister-designate for Trade and Industry, MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong, has been nominated as the Minister for Food and Agriculture, while Stephen Asamoah Boateng is going to the chieftaincy and religious affairs ministry as minister.



The committee also vetted, earlier on Tuesday, the minister of state-designate for Local Government, Osei Bonsu Amoah, as well as the MP for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah (Sticka), who would be serving as the deputy Trade and Industry Minister if approved.



Karaga MP, Mohammed Amin Adam, who was named by President Akufo-Addo as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, is now being vetted by the committee.



Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) directed the minority caucus in parliament not to approve any of the new ministerial nominees appointed by the president.



According to the party, the caucus should rather push for a reduction in the size of government with a view to reduce the needless drain on scarce public resources.



