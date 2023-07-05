LIVESTREAMING: Alan Kyerematen holds constituency durbar for Shai Osu Doku, Adentan, Madina

Politics of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen kickstarted his Constituency Delegates Durbar across the country on Monday, July 4, 2024.



On Tuesday, June 4, 2023, the presidential hopeful and his campaign team were at the Kawukudi Park and Liberty in Accra to interact with NPP members at the Ayawaso East and Ablekuma West Constituencies.



Alan is expected to share his vision with the delegates of the NPP during his campaign tours.



Earlier today, Tuesday, July 5, 2023, the former trade and industry and his campaign team interacted with NPP members from the Ayawaso West Wuogon and the Dome Kwabenya Constituencies.



He is now interacting with members of the party from Shai Osu Doku, Adentan, Madina Constituencies.



He is one of 10 people who have stated their intention of contesting for the flagbearership position of the NPP.



