General News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo delivers SONA in Parliament

play videoThis is the first SoNA of President Akufo-Addo's second term

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo per Article 67 of the Constitution is delivering the State of the Nation Address to Parliament.



The President, having won a second term mandate will outline to the house an overview of plans for his final tenure in office.



The address is expected to cover all sectors of national development including security, economy, agriculture, environment, education and more importantly health, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the roll-out of the country's vaccination exercise as well as the government’s economic recovery programme.



Watch the President’s Address in Parliament below:







