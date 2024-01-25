LIVESTREAMED: OSP updates Ghanaians on Cecilia Dapaah’s case

General News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

The Office of the Special Prosecutor is updating the general public on the status of its investigation on the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, and related legal actions regarding the investigation, today, Thursday, January 25, 2024.



The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, is expected to address the briefing which is taking place at the OSP’s office in Accra.



The OSP is currently investigating Cecilia Dapaah for corruption and corruption-related offences after two of her houses helps have been charged with stealing more than $1 million, €300,000 in cash, and other valuable items from her residence at Abelemkpe and has frozen some of her assets.



The former sanitation minister has in turn filed an injunction against the OSP at the Supreme Court to stop the office from taking further steps that infringe on her rights.



Kissi Agyebeng is expected to update Ghanaians on new findings on the investigation and the ongoing legal tassel.



