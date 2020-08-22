General News of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: NPP outdoors 2020 manifesto

The manifesto launch is being held in Cape Coast

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) today, August 22, 2020, in Cape Coast, outdoored its 2020 manifesto ahead of the upcoming December general elections.



The outdooring was held virtually in accordance with the COVID-19 safety protocols with only a few dignitaries of the party invited for the launch.



The party in a statement issued on Friday, August 21 said Zoom platforms would be made available to all patrons and executives of the party to join the launch.



Meanwhile, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and other experts of the party were said to have aided in drafting the 2020 manifesto.



The ruling NPP said it is optimistic that the policies, outlined in its manifesto will grant the Akufo-Addo administration another four-year mandate by the Ghanaian populace.



Watch GhanaWeb’s Livestream of the event below:









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.