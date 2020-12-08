General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

LIVESTREAMED: NDC holds press conference on election results

The party is briefing the media on the number of seats it says it has won in the 2020 election

The National Democratic Congress has held a press conference this morning on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.



The party briefed the media on the number of seats it says it has won in the Parliamentary and Presidential election.



So far, some provisional results have started to trickle in nationwide where ballots were collated, counted, and sent to their various Constituency collation centres.



The NDC however held an emergency press conference last night in a bid to register their complaint over some voting irregularities in parts of the country.



Ghanaians went to the polls on Monday, December 7, 2020, to cast their ballot to elect a President and 275 Members of Parliament.





