LIVESTREAMED: Mahama's thanksgiving after NDC flagbearership win

General News of Sunday, 21 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President of Ghana and Presidential candidate-elect of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, was at the Ringway Assemblies of God Church with his family, executive members of the NDC and his family to give thanks to God for a resounding victory at the just ended NDC primaries.



During the NDC’s primaries held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, Mahama swept 297,603 (98.9%) of the total valid votes emerging as the flagbearer-elect of the NDC.



Watch a live stream of the thanksgiving service below:



