LIVESTREAMED: Mahama interacts with delegates of Mpohor in the Western Region

Politics of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aspiring National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama began his three-day campaign tour of the Western Region on Friday, March 24, 2023.



He is expected to interact with branch and constituency executives from all 17 constituencies of the region.



The former president is now interacting with NDC members in the Mpohor Consituency.



