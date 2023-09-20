You are here: HomeNews2023 09 20Article 1847825

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Disclaimer

Source: GIMPA

LIVESTREAMED: Launch of GIMPA Faculty of Law Alumni Association and public lecture

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Artwork for GIMPA Faculty of Law Alumni Association launch and public lecture play videoArtwork for GIMPA Faculty of Law Alumni Association launch and public lecture

The GIMPA Faculty of Law is set to launch its Alumni Association.

The Association will be on one big platform to connect all graduates of the GIMPA FACULTY of LAW to share experiences and leverage connections for professional advancement.

The launch is slated for Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 2 pm at the GB Auditorium, GIMPA-Greenhill.

The launch will be climaxed by a PUBLIC LECTURE to be delivered by the Minister for Information and MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on the theme “A Legal Framework for Communicating

Watch the stream below

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment