LIVESTREAMED: Lands minister updates Ghanaians on lithium deal, galamsey and others

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources is holding a press briefing at the Ministry of Information, today, Thursday, December 7, 2023.



The sector minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, is expected to update Ghanaians on the lithium deal, which the former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, recently criticised.



The minister and agencies under it are also expected to provide an update on happenings in the extractive sector, in particular Ghana's fight against illegal small-scale mining.



