LIVESTREAMED: Lands minister gives updates on Ghana's forest reserves, galamsey fight

General News of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor is currently updating the country on the state of forest reserves in Ghana.



He among other things is among other things, addressing issues regarding land degradation and deforestation which is depleting the country's forest reserves.



He has reiterated government's efforts to ensure the country's land and forest reserves are preserved.



Mr. Jinapor is speaking at the Information Ministry.



Also to speak is head of the Forestry Commission.



Watch a livestream of the program here:







