LIVESTREAMED: Industry stakeholders sit for a review of VGMA 2023

General News of Monday, 8 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb TV presents a special edition of its weekly entertainment talk show, E-Forum, as four pundits join Abrantepa for a review of the just-ended 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



The 24th edition of the award scheme, held on May 6, 2023, at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre, saw Black Sherif win the coveted Artiste of the Year award, beating Sarkodie, KiDi, Stonebwoy, Camidoh, Joe Mettle, King Promise and strongest contender Piesie Esther.



The over 5-hour event also saw performances from some of the country’s giants including Sarkodie, Blacko and Kwabena Kwabena.



Various social media platforms have since been inundated with remarks about how the event was organized, what celebrities wore, winners of various categories, performances, among others.



In this edition of E-Forum, Abrantepa sits with Nana Romeo of Accra FM, Caleb Nii Boye of 3FM, event organizer Ambassador Romeo and entertainment journalist Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng for a riveting conversation.



Watch the interview below:



