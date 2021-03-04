General News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

LIVESTREAMED: Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV

Paul Adom-Otchere, host of Good Evening Ghana

On Good Evening Ghana tonight, the host, Paul Adom-Otchere, will be discussing the dismissal of Daniel Yao Domelevo from the Audit Service as the Auditor-General by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



As part of his Editorial, Adom-Otchere will look at whether the ‘last minute’ appointment by former President John Dramani Mahama was constitutional.



He will be discussing the affirmation of the three ministerial nominees by the Parliament of Ghana, Thursday dawn and also a full analysis of the Supreme Court judgement where the Petition was dismissed unanimously by the seven Justices of the apex Court.



