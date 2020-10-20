General News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

LIVESTREAMED: EC holds presidential balloting ahead of 2020 elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) earlier allowed the presidential aspirants to choose how they will appear on the ballot papers on December 7, 2020.



This was done by randomly selecting numbers.



The exercise took place at the Headquarters of the Electoral Commission.



This balloting comes shortly after the Chair of the Commission Jean Adukwei Mensa announced the presidential aspirants who were eligible to contest the eighth elections of the Fourth Republic.



12 flagbearers have qualified to represent their party while five were disqualified over document forgery.



