LIVESTREAMED: Bawumia speaks on 'Ghana's Next Chapter'

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is scheduled on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, to deliver a national address outlining his vision and manifesto for Ghana after being elected flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was in November last year elected to lead the New Patriotic Party into the December 7 polls and in line with his vision to win the elections, he has chosen today as the day for Ghanaians to hear his economic plans for them.



He is expected to touch on the current condition of the country under his and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's leadership as well as highlight his plans towards developing Ghana should the electorates give him the nod to be President.



The theme for Dr. Bawumia's speech is "Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future".



