LIVESTREAMED: Alan Kyerematen holds constituency durbar at Kawukudi

General News of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen has kickstarted his Constituency Delegates Durbar across the country.



The presidential hopeful and his campaign team are having the durbar today, Tuesday, June 4, 2023, at the Kawukudi Park in Accra for the Ayawaso East Constituency.



Alan is expected to share his vision with the delegates of the NPP.



He is one of 10 people who have stated their intention of contesting for the flagbearership position of the NPP.



Watch a livestream of the durbar below:







BAI/WA