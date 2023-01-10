You are here: HomeNews2023 01 10Article 1693016

General News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Alan Kyerematen declares presidential ambition

Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremanteng play videoAlan John Kwadwo Kyeremanteng

The former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, is addressing the nation days after resigning from the government.

Alan tendered his resignation letter to the president on January 5, 2023.

He thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after tendering his resignation.

According to rumours surrounding his resignation, he is leaving the ministry to pursue a presidential ambition on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket.

Watch a livestream of his address below: