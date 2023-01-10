LIVESTREAMED: Alan Kyerematen declares presidential ambition

General News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, is addressing the nation days after resigning from the government.



Alan tendered his resignation letter to the president on January 5, 2023.



He thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after tendering his resignation.



According to rumours surrounding his resignation, he is leaving the ministry to pursue a presidential ambition on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket.



Watch a livestream of his address below:







