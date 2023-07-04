LIVESTREAMED: Adom-Otchere on Dormaahene, Yvonne Nelson vs. Sarkodie

General News of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Bawumia's bid, Yvonne Nelson's book on Good Evening Ghana



Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host Paul Adom-Otchere.



The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.



On the agenda for today are:



1 – Celebration of Akufo-Addo over Nkrumah Mausoleum



2 – Yvonne Nelson's book offshoot



3 - Analysis of Dormaahene's call on Quayson trial



Watch the livestream below:



