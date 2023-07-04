You are here: HomeNews2023 07 04Article 1797833

General News of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Adom-Otchere on Dormaahene, Yvonne Nelson vs. Sarkodie

LIVESTREAMED: Bawumia's bid, Yvonne Nelson's book on Good Evening Ghana

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host Paul Adom-Otchere.

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On the agenda for today are:

1 – Celebration of Akufo-Addo over Nkrumah Mausoleum

2 – Yvonne Nelson's book offshoot

3 - Analysis of Dormaahene's call on Quayson trial

Watch the livestream below:

