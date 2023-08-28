LIVESTEAMING: PAC grills Tamale Technical University, others on infractions in 2020 audit report

Religion of Monday, 28 August 2023

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament is holding a public hearing in Tamale to consider the 2020 Auditor General’s Report on Technical Universities, Reports on the Management and Utilisation of District Assemblies’ Common Fund and other Statutory Funds for the year ended December 31, 2020 in the Northern, North East, Upper East, Upper West and the Savana Regions.



Tamale Technical University and technical universities in the northern part of Ghana are expected to appear before the committee to answer to the infractions recorded in the report.



The committee, which is chaired by James Klutse Avedzi, is expected to reprimand and recommend legal actions against public officers who are found guilty of corruption and misappropriation of state resources.



