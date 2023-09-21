LIVE UPDATES: Police stop #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration, arrest several protesters

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

The police have arrested several protesters of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo

The Ghana Police Service have begun the arrest of several protesters seeking to participate in an anti-government protest dubbed; #OccupyJulorbiHouse.



The development comes after the police refuted claims that it failed to duly serve an injunction application on conveners of Democracy Hub, the organisers of the protest.



The police personnel which are said to be over 400 in number are taking the protesters to the Accra Regional Headquarters of the police.



Reports say some 50 members of the Democracy Hub group are currently in police custody for defying a police order with regard to a court injunction placed on the planned demonstration.



Meanwhile, some social media users have taken to various platforms to condemn the Police and government for arresting the protesters who believe they are exercising their right to protest.



Show up they dont have the logistics to keep all of us in a cell https://t.co/3RvrE9q97o — Car battery Dealer (@thebodjona) September 21, 2023

"We have been arrested, this is not the democracy" - Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor #OccupyJulorbiHouse #TV3GH #3NewsGH



When you need Ghana Police, they tell you they lack the logistics to come to your aid. Same institution have the logistics to oppress peaceful demonstrators. Such a shameful institution. — Coc (@Otumfour_233) September 21, 2023



Video Credit???? : Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor / Facebook pic.twitter.com/Hmgr7uGhqi— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) September 21, 2023

Out of everyone in the government, it’s @konkrumah I am the most disappointed in. You seemed to be the voice of reason now you are quiet. Your silence is very loud. — Fred Amuna (@freddy_amuna) September 21, 2023

????These guys came out with horses and rifles like this is a civil war. All this to stop people from peacefully protesting about the bad economic conditions they’re being made to live through. You can’t make this up.#OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/Dlu1qMgvmP — Lexis (@niilexis) September 21, 2023

Heavy security presence at 37 station as Police arrest leaders of Occupy Julorbi protest. pic.twitter.com/5zGW2eXndW — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) September 21, 2023

Tell people to go live. Recordings can be deleted.

I’ve seen firsthand how some (not all) policemen can make up stories to detain people. I had one tell me he can lock me up because he wants to and no one will be able to do anything about it and then lie he never said it. — Zubaida A-Rahman (@zubaidah_x) September 21, 2023

My Nigerian, South African & Kenyan mutuals on the TL, today Ghanaians are protesting their current government. Pls help us by amplifying all and any tweets under #OccupyJulorbiHouse and #FixTheCountry.

You can also tag international media to expose the treatment of protestors — Sim Simma (@Aku__Addy) September 21, 2023

Protesters are being arrested by the Police. A bus is currently transporting them to the Regional Police Headquarters.#OccupyJulorbiHouse #TV3GH #3NewsGH pic.twitter.com/aIRCwZIoQB — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) September 21, 2023

the police just picked me and my friend up. they are calling us suspects. they are taking us towards nkrumah circle. #fixthecountry — b. (@fr3me_Bella) September 21, 2023

Witnessing oppressors rule. My goodness can’t believe this. Ghana must really work cause it’s home. — Coc (@Otumfour_233) September 21, 2023

????????‍????????????✊????: At this point if you’re wearing a black/red tee, you just may be arrested by the discretion of the police as a ‘suspect’ for disrupting public peace & flouting the Public Order Act lol. #OccupyJulorbiHouse https://t.co/4ccGXdLaZ4 — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce????????‍???????????? (@OleleSalvador) September 21, 2023

The protest isn’t even about asking npp officials to resign, its about asking for better living conditions.

This could have been handled so much better. Sad. — Zubaida A-Rahman (@zubaidah_x) September 21, 2023

I’m here. You can join too.



The police haven’t touched me pic.twitter.com/nzWwtmRJ5A — #Let'sTalkGhana (@drgyimah) September 21, 2023

I’m demonstrating this weekend because, people don’t have potable water to drink in the region I studied in for four years. A decade later, they’re still at it.



Because I had to give my number to a pharmacist in korle bu to have access to government subsidised rabies vaccines. — hajia (@Pengdor) September 21, 2023