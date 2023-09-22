LIVE UPDATES: #OccupyJulorbiHouse enters Day 2

General News of Friday, 22 September 2023

After what was a tension-filled day, with several arrests, assaults and harassments, on the first day of the planned 3-day protest against the government by the #OccupyJulorBiHouse protestors, the group has geared up for their second day.



A statement signed by the convenors of #FixTheCountry, a major part of the leadership of the protest, said that regardless of the fallouts of their first day, people should come out to support them.



The group also showed appreciation to all the professionals who came out to support them, including lawyers and journalists, while condemning the several assaults of the police on the peaceful protesters on Day 1.



“Friends, as we prepare to step out for Day 2 of the #OccupyJulorBiHouse, we want to take time out to acknowledge all the several individuals, including lawyers, journalists, social voices, and ordinary citizens who mobilized to provide support to #FixTheCountry and the demonstrators unlawfully arrested.



“We are encouraged by your courage of conviction and sense of duty to our democracy. May posterity remember us favourably.



“We use this opportunity to condemn in the strongest of terms the assault on the lawyers, journalists and several other citizens who turned up yesterday to provide support to those who were arrested,” the statement said.



Spearheaded by the Democracy Hub, a group of young activists intended to picket the seat of government from Thursday, Saturday 21, to Saturday, September 23, 2023, to demand “the President and members of the Economic Management Team to #FixTheCountry in light of the level of economic mismanagement and theft that has engulfed our government from the highest levels.”





