General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVE UPDATES: Counting of ballots underway

EC officials are counting the ballots

Counting is ongoing in all the polling stations across the country after ten hours of voting.



Results from polling stations are coming in from the various centres across the country.



Officials of the Electoral Commission and party agents are going through the counting process.



Officials of the Electoral Commission and party agents are going through the counting process.





