You are here: HomeNews2021 03 01Article 1193200

General News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LGBTQ+ is not our culture - Tarkwa residents

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Queer flag Queer flag

Correspondence from Western Region

Residents of Tarkwa say, they cannot understand why a man should have sex with a fellow man when God created women for men and vice versa.

Speaking to GhanaWeb, they indicated our culture as Ghanaians does not permit us to accept the practice of Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex and others (LGBTQI+) in the country.

According to them God abhors such practices and as such, as a Christian country, practicing that will bring a curse to the nation.

The opening of an office same-sex community in the country has caused an uproar with lots of people expressing their displeasure about their existence in Ghana.

This led to the subsequent closure of the office by an order from the president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The people are calling on government never to accept them in the country

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

Sports

Percious Boah scored a stunning free kick

Percious Boah's free-kick sends Ghana to finals of U-20 AFCON

Business

One can make a lot of money from backyard gardening

Pot gardening, the new money making venture

Entertainment

Actress Yvonne Nelson

The anger is building up! - Yvonne Nelson tells Akufo-Addo

Africa

Collage of African leaders receiving coronavirus jabs

African presidents who have publicly received coronavirus shots

Opinions

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender

The six arguments: Homosexuality is not a human right