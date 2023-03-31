LGBTQ brouhaha: Akufo-Addo won’t undermine Ghanaian cultural values – Krobea Asante

General News of Friday, 31 March 2023

Source: NPP Communications Directorate

A Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party, (NPP), George Krobea Asante says President Nana Akufo-Addo strongly upholds Ghanaian cultural values and will not do anything in his capacity to undermine such rich values as the country moves to pass the anti-LGBTQ Bill.



According to him, Ghanaians must rally support behind the President and parliamentarians as they lead the passage of this bill.



President Akufo-Addo has come under some public flak after what people say was his attempt to distance his government from the anti-LGBTQ Bill during a media engagement after hosting the United States of America Vice President, Kamala Harris at the Jubilee House in Accra on Monday.



But speaking on Original TV, the outspoken NPP Communicator, George Krobea Asante reiterated the earlier position of the President that under his watch as President, Ghana is never going to approve or allow such devilish act of LBTQI+.



“This has been the clear and emphatic position of the President and same has been expressed by him on many occasions and on different platforms. So what again do the NDC communicators seek to hear from the President before they will be convinced that Nana Addo detests such acts of LGBTQI+? This is a clear case of mischief and dishonesty on the part of the NDC.



“Again, let me ask this simple question, which of the things the President said in his reaction to a question by the New York Times journalist regarding the pending bill in parliament can be said to be untrue? Or the NDC expected the President to subvert or subdue the legislative powers of parliament? Fellow Ghanaians, let’s not fall for the mischief and the propaganda of the NDC.”



George Krobea Asante noted that the President mentioned the sensitivity of the human rights issues as well as the mood and the sentiments of the Ghanaian people as key considerations of parliament before the passage of the bill.



“And I vehemently believe that parliament after analyzing the bill will pass it and the President will also assent to its execution. LGBTQI+ is a threat to our existence and cultural values as people and cannot have any space in our society,” he added.



Mr Krobea Asante called on Ghanaians to continue to have confidence in the President and also rally support behind him to turn around Ghana’s economic fortunes by overcoming the devastating impact of the Covid 19 and the Russia – Ukraine war.